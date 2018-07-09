9th Wonder Heaps Heavy Praise On Busta Rhymes’ Upcoming LP

A cosign from 9th Wonder should mean a lot considering his stock and time in the game while also banging out classics himself. Taking to social media, the North Carolina producer and educator gave heavy praise to Busta Rhymes‘ upcoming studio album for Epic Records, saying that those at the top right now should get ready to be moved out the paint.

“Look man….I’ma say this right now…This @BustaRhymes album bruh? Change your “top albums of the year lists”…….now…for your own good. Good God Almighty…..,” 9th tweeted early Sunday (July 8) morning.

In an Instagram post featuring a screen cap of the tweet, 9th Wonder confirms that he’s not on the album but still wanted to salute Busta for crafting a strong record. We all know from A Tribe Called Quest’s “Mobius” that Busta Rhymes is still very much a dungeon dragon when he needs to be.

According to Wikipedia, Busta Rhymes’ Good God Almighty album drops this October.

Photo: WENN