Prince’s Former Bodyguard Auctioning Items That Belonged To Late Singer

Prince Rogers Nelson died just over two years ago, but there’s still heavy fan interest in the legendary musician and performer. A former bodyguard is auctioning off over two dozen personal items that belong to Prince, including the singer’s personal copy of the Purple Rain LP and his Jehovah’s Witness bible.

Some 27 items previously owned by Prince are hitting the auction block — thanks to The Purple One’s old bodyguard — and the memorabilia is expected to fetch several thousand bucks. For instance, the starting bid for the record alone is $1,500.

One of Prince’s Jehovah’s Witness Bibles is also in the lot, and is expected to fetch $7k. But the crown jewel of the collection has to be Prince’s navy silk suit … which has a starting bid of $10k!

The auction also includes some of his wedged shoes, cuff links, an ear cuff, a pair of sunglasses and a bunch of Prince’s old backstage passes.

The items can be seen on Heritage Auction’s website.

