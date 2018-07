Cardi B and her husband, Migos rapper Offset, have welcomed their first child together. The 25-year-old rapper gave birth to a baby daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on Tuesday, July 10.

Per 2018 rap protocol, Cardi shared the news via Instagram.

Yes, “Kulture” is now trending. What, you expect the kids name to be Becky or Anne?

Lissen, Cardi B's name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanza and Offset's name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, they couldn't just name their baby Jennifer. I'm here for extra spicy, Hogwarts spell-ass names. Welcome to the world, Kulture! — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) July 11, 2018

Congratulations to Cardi B and Offset.

Photo: Getty