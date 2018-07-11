Riri Do You Love Me?: Pictures of Rihanna Arguing With Boyfriend Inspire Hilarious Twitter Memes

Rihanna is not the one to come for unless she sends for you. Her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, learned that the hard way, apparently, when photos of the rumored off and now on again couple surfaced on Twitter engaged in a “heated” argument.

Word around the internets back in June was that Rihanna got “tired of men” and kicked her billionaire bae to the curb. The new photos of the couple vacationing in Mexico hint at them possibly “working things out,” but it looks they still have some issues to reconcile.

Twitter, as expected immediately, ran with the photos jokingly speculating the topic of discussion of the argument ranging from Drake references, Kiki (or Keke), FENTY Beauty, or when the pop star is going to give her fans new music.

Get into some these gems below:

“don’t play that kiki shit around me!!” pic.twitter.com/FrqktYjq6e — preet (@yungbiryanii) July 10, 2018

Hassan: I just think you should give your fans a snippet of your new album. One song won’t hurt Robyn. Rihanna: boy get the fuck out my face. pic.twitter.com/ghxgwMXfez — Blanco Shabazz 🏳️‍🌈 (@WhyYouPetty) July 9, 2018

Rihanna: “I'm over here tryna sell Fenty & you over there flirting with Binty????" Hassan: “Meeeee??? Wallahi Habibti, I didn't do nothing!“ pic.twitter.com/TMph0TjAaZ — Hummy (@hummytweets) July 10, 2018

LMAO hassan pointed at rihanna first so she checked him pic.twitter.com/3RvWng2y6A — 🖤 (@zainzrih) July 10, 2018

Some Twitter users saw the moment as a perfect opportunity to shoot their shot at Rihanna.

if rihanna don’t want hassan no more can I have him pic.twitter.com/i0s5D31zyl — s (@pIasticz) July 10, 2018

Well whatever the case is, the main point is don’t piss off Rihanna for any reason. Hit the flip to see more hilarious theories fans concocted from the lover’s quarrel in the gallery and below.

