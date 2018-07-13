Charlamagne Tha God’s 2001 Rape Accusation Case Remains Closed

Charlamagne Tha God endured harsh criticism after fellow radio jock Troi “Star” Torain hosted a young woman on his morning program who claims The Breakfast Club host raped her 17 years ago. The case was settled when Charlamagne took a plea deal in the matter for a far lesser charge, and a South Carolina court has decided to keep the case closed despite the resurfaced allegations.

Billboard reports:

South Carolina Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson issued a statement on Thursday (July 12), noting that criminal charges against McKelvey were resolved in 2002 pursuant to a plead agreement between him and the state. The state allowed McKelvey to plea guilty to the lesser charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and agreed to dismiss the remaining charges against him.

“The plea was negotiated because the alleged victim in the matter did not cooperate with the prosecutor,” said Wilson in a statement. “The prosecutor made this agreement because of the victim’s absence and the lack evidence available at the time. While the tools and technology of justice have evolved, in cases involving personal violence, the State must have the witness to prosecute. Too often, the key witness will not come forward in support of criminal prosecution. Trying a tough case is no problem; trying an impossible case is not ethical.”

TMZ reports that Charlamagne has retained the services of Marty Singer and Michael Weinsten to help him combat the allegations and the damage done to his brand.

—

Photo: WENN