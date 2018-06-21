HBO Orders Charlamagne Tha God Interview Series ‘The Gray Area’

Charlamagne Tha God continues to level up. HBO has ordered an interview series from the Breakfast Club co-host and TV personality that will air on the cable network.

Per Deadline, the four-part series of hourlong specials is titled The Gray Area and the first episode will air later this year.

“I feel extremely blessed to be able to announce my official partnership with HBO on a new conversation series which will provide a safe space for ‘unsafe’ people to curate their stories and control their own narratives,” said Charlamagne via a press release. “The reality is, when it comes to people’s stories, it’s not black or white, it’s always an area that’s a shade of gray and that’s usually where the lies end and the truth begins, and this show will give those people an opportunity to share their truth. Thank you to my new television home, HBO and all praise is due to god.”

We may have already gotten a taste of series thanks to Charlamagne’s recent and lengthy video interview with Kanye West.

Charlamagne will serve as the show’s executive producer. Worth noting, the iHeart Radio host’s past TV credits include MTV2’s Guy Code and Uncommon Sense, both of which featured Desus & Mero, who just announced that they are taking their talents to Showtime.

Hip-Hop stays winning, and flourishing on your TV screen.

—

Photo: WENN.com