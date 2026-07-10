Subscribe
Close
kanye west

Kanye Announces New Orleans Show Despite Ongoing Backlash

Kanye West Announces New Orleans Show Despite Ongoing Backlash

Kanye West is once again planning a one-off concert, this time setting his sights on New Orleans.

Published on July 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kanye West on Drink Champs
Source: Revolt / Revolt

Kanye West is once again planning a one-off concert, this time setting his sights on New Orleans.

Ye is currently scheduled to perform at the Caesars Superdome on August 28, despite the continues controversy surrounding his past antisemitic remarks. Those comments have continued to follow the Chicago rapper, leading to canceled performances and growing pressure from public officials.

Over the past year, multiple events and venues have distance themselves from Kanye over the backlash. Even when shows are announced, fans have learned to wait and see if they’ll actually happen.

Earlier this year, Kanye was slated to headline both nights of Wireless Festival before the performance were ultimately canceled after major sponsors reportedly pulled their support following the announcement.

More recently, Ye is scheduled to perform in San Antonio, but Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones publicly urged the venue to cancel the concert over his history over hate speech.

“I support canceling the @kanyewest concert. Military City USA should not host someone with a record of hate speech and antisemitic comments in a city-funded facility like our Alamodome—not ever, and certainly not on July 4th, our Nation’s 250th birthday. Standing up to antisemitism is exactly what it takes to achieve a more perfect Union.”

Despite the controversy, Kanye has continued releasing music, most recently dropping the deluxe edition of his latest album, BULLY

As of now, there has been no official word on whether the New Orleans or San Antonio performances will move forward, but given Ye’s recent history, fans aren’t counting either show as a lock until he actually steps on stage.

Related Tags

concert Kanye West new orleans

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

NFL: SEP 25 Cardinals at Bills

All The Celebs Taking On The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge In Support Of Chris Johnson

Cassius Life
2026 April Fools Comedy Jam

Kodak Black’s “KKK” Rap Group Featuring Kanye & Kendrick Gets Roasted Online

Cassius Life
6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Bye, Womb Watchers! Meagan Good Says She's Not Pregnant, Confirms That Viral Baby Bump Photo Is AI Paparazzi Pic

Bossip
The Black Music Collective GRAMMY Week Celebration - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 152

Bossip
Trending
Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan skyscrapers. New York City, New York, USA.
2 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Couple Arrested For Zany Proposal Atop Empire State Building

Comments
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks
Sports  |  Written By O Mazariego

“You An Opp”: Josh Hart Congratulates Mitchell Robinson On Celtics Contract

Comments
Juneteenth At The Bridge With Common
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Francesca Amiker Sues Big Tigger’s Wife For Defamation

Comments
Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Diddy  |  Written By Weso

Diddy Seen Taking Daily Walk At FCI Fort Dix In New Footage

Comments
A person in a dark, smoky environment firing a weapon, with a vehicle and other equipment visible in the background.
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

‘Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2’ Preview: Another Glorious Day In The Corps

Comments
Trending
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
Tekashi 6ix9ine
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

6ix9ine Clowns Lil TJay After Getting Slapped During Livestream

Comments
BET+'s "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" Closure + Cocktails Event
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Written By Tron Snow

The Plot Thickens: Estranged Wife of Big Tigger, Alicia Brown, Arrested On Kidnapping Charges

Comments
TURKEY-US-NATO-SUMMIT-DEFENCE
12 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Donald Trump’s Qatari Force One Reportedly Grounded Due To Security Concerns

Comments
Lil Wayne
lil wayne  |  Written By Weso

Lil Wayne Reveals Why He Missed Tour Opener, Shuts Down Engagement Rumors

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close