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Kanye West Puts Marseille Show On Pause Amid Potential Ban

Kanye West Puts Marseille Show On Pause Amid Potential Ban In France

Kanye West has reportedly pulled the plug on his scheduled concert in Marseille, France.

Published on April 15, 2026
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Source: Revolt / Revolt

Kanye West has reportedly pulled the plug on his scheduled concert in Marseille, France.

The Chicago rapper shared a statement addressing fans overseas, announcing that the show would be postponed. 

“After much thought and consideration, it is my sole decision to postpone my show in Marseille, France until further notice.”

Ye’s decision comes as the office of French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez was reportedly considering banning West from entering the country. In his statement, Kanye West acknowledged that it may take time for him to rebuild trust and show growth.

“I know it takes time to understand the sincerity of my commitment to make amends. I take full responsibility for what’s mine but I don’t want to put my fans in the middle of it. My fans are everything to me. Looking forward to the next shows. See you at the top of the globe.”

Marseille mayor Benoît Payan had previously spoken out in March regarding West’s past antisemitic remarks, making it clear where he stands.

“I refuse to let Marseille be a showcase for those who promote hatred and unapologetic Nazim. Kanye West is not welcome at the Vélodrome, our temple of living together and of all Marseillais.”

It remains unclear if or when Kanye West will be able to reschedule the performance in France.


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