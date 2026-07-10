Subscribe
Close
Music

Bad Bunny Scores Partial Win In Lawsuit Filed By Ex-Girlfriend

Bad Bunny Scores Partial Win In $40M Lawsuit Filed By Ex-Girlfriend

But the legal fight is far from over.

Published on July 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Schiaparelli - Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2026/2027
Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Bad Bunny has secured a partial legal victory in the $40 million lawsuit filed by his former girlfriend, but the case is not over just yet. Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court dismissed claims connected to one song while allowing other portions of the dispute to move forward.

As spotted on TMZ, the court “affirmed in part and reversed in part” an earlier decision involving claims brought by Carliz De La Cruz Hernández. De La Cruz alleges that she recorded the now-famous phrase “Bad Bunny, baby” on her phone in a bathroom in 2015. The recording was later featured on Bad Bunny’s 2017 track “Pa Ti” and his 2022 song “Dos Mil 16.”

She claims the distinctive voice tag was used without her permission and filed the lawsuit in 2023 seeking at least $40 million for alleged violations of her image and moral rights, along with damages. According to TMZ, all claims connected to “Pa Ti” were dismissed because they were filed after the applicable legal deadline had expired. That portion of the ruling gives Bad Bunny a significant win and removes one of the songs at the center of the complaint from the case.

However, the Puerto Rican superstar is not completely in the clear. Some of De La Cruz’s remaining claims may proceed beyond the preliminary dismissal stage, including allegations tied to the use of the recording on “Dos Mil 16.” The surviving portions of the case will return to Puerto Rico’s Court of First Instance for further litigation.

De La Cruz previously claimed that she and Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, came up with the phrase while they were dating and before he became one of the biggest recording artists in the world. She also alleges the audio was used during live performances without a written agreement or her authorization.

The two reportedly began dating in 2011 while working together at a supermarket in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. Their relationship ended in 2016, shortly before Bad Bunny’s career began taking off internationally. Neither Bad Bunny nor his legal team has publicly commented on the latest ruling. While getting the “Pa Ti” claims dismissed represents a victory, he will still have to defend himself against the portions of his ex-girlfriend’s lawsuit that remain active.

Related Tags

bad bunny lawsuit supreme court

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

NFL: SEP 25 Cardinals at Bills

All The Celebs Taking On The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge In Support Of Chris Johnson

Cassius Life
2026 April Fools Comedy Jam

Kodak Black’s “KKK” Rap Group Featuring Kanye & Kendrick Gets Roasted Online

Cassius Life
6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Bye, Womb Watchers! Meagan Good Says She's Not Pregnant, Confirms That Viral Baby Bump Photo Is AI Paparazzi Pic

Bossip
The Black Music Collective GRAMMY Week Celebration - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 152

Bossip
Trending
Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan skyscrapers. New York City, New York, USA.
2 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Couple Arrested For Zany Proposal Atop Empire State Building

Comments
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks
Sports  |  Written By O Mazariego

“You An Opp”: Josh Hart Congratulates Mitchell Robinson On Celtics Contract

Comments
Juneteenth At The Bridge With Common
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Francesca Amiker Sues Big Tigger’s Wife For Defamation

Comments
Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Diddy  |  Written By Weso

Diddy Seen Taking Daily Walk At FCI Fort Dix In New Footage

Comments
A person in a dark, smoky environment firing a weapon, with a vehicle and other equipment visible in the background.
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

‘Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2’ Preview: Another Glorious Day In The Corps

Comments
Trending
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
BET+'s "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" Closure + Cocktails Event
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Written By Tron Snow

The Plot Thickens: Estranged Wife of Big Tigger, Alicia Brown, Arrested On Kidnapping Charges

Comments
Tekashi 6ix9ine
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

6ix9ine Clowns Lil TJay After Getting Slapped During Livestream

Comments
TURKEY-US-NATO-SUMMIT-DEFENCE
12 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Donald Trump’s Qatari Force One Reportedly Grounded Due To Security Concerns

Comments
Lil Wayne
lil wayne  |  Written By Weso

Lil Wayne Reveals Why He Missed Tour Opener, Shuts Down Engagement Rumors

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close