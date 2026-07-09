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Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Receives 9 Emmy Noms

Well Deserved: Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Receives 9 Emmy Nominations

Published on July 9, 2026
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Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show
Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

For all the unnecessary hate, backlash and even death threats that Bad Bunny received from Donald Trump and his MAGA cult simply for being Puerto Rican and chosen to headline the halftime show at Super Bowl LX, it’s pretty safe to say that Jay-Z and Roc Nation made the right choice as not only did it end up becoming the most viewed halftime show in history, but it’s now been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards.

On Wednesday (July 8), the list of Emmy nominees were released to the general public. According to Deadline, Bad Bunny’s culturally inspired halftime show at Super Bowl LX received a total of nine nominations, including Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming; Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special; Outstanding Hairstyling For A Variety; Nonfiction Or Reality Program; Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special; Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Special; Outstanding Music Direction and a nod each for Technical Direction/Camerawork and Sound Mixing.

Not bad for a halftime show that Donald Trump and far-right MAGA influencers called a disgrace and “un-American” even though it captured the essence and cultural chronicles of Puerto Ricans (and many Latinos in general) through the decades in the Americas.

Still, while MAGA country continued to criticize the performance every which way possible (they even wanted Bad Bunny deported), it went on to become the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show ever, with more than 4 billion views across TV, social media and YouTube in its first 24 hours. A lot of it was hate-watching, we’re sure, but still, the good people over at the Emmys felt it deserved its flowers.

While Bad Bunny only got a single nomination in the Outstanding Variety Special Live category, we’re glad that he and everyone involved in putting that show together have gotten the proper recognition they deserved for their hard work and extraordinary storytelling.

We hope they sweep that night. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think about Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show getting nine Emmy nominations? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

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