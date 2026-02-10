Subscribe
Close
News

Bad Bunny Faces Calls For Deportation From Fellow Americans

Calls Rise For Bad Bunny’s Deportation Despite Being A U.S. Citizen

Bad Bunny was born in Puerto Rico, a territory of the United States. Since 1917, people born on the island are recognized as citizens.

Published on February 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Seattle Seahawks v New England Patriots - Super Bowl LX - Levi's Stadium

Bad Bunny’s sweeping Super Bowl LX Halftime Show set still has the country and the rest of the world abuzz, featuring several culturally significant moments. Since the conclusion of the show, calls for Bad Bunny’s deportation are rising despite him being an American citizen.

As pointed out by Newsweek, figures on the conservative side of the political spectrum have viciously attacked Bad Bunny’s performance, most specifically his decision to sing only in Spanish and display the tapestry of his homeland.

Lake County Commissioner Anthony Sabatini of Florida posted on the X platform after the set, “Deport Bad Bunny immediately.” Far-right firebrand Laura Loomer took to X and wrote, “The ⁦ @NFL should apologize to the American people for flooding the Super Bowl with foreign flags. Totally disgraceful. There’s nothing American about any of this.” — one of her more tamer critiques of the performance.

President Donald Trump also jumped in on the dogpile of the popular entertainer, taking to his Truth Social platform to demean the Grammy Award winner, although Trump said he didn’t intend to watch the show.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America,” Trump wrote.

Former MLB player John Rocker also spewed similar sentiments on X, writing, “The only way to respond to the Bad Bunny Half Time Show is to: 1/ Hire more ICE Agents 2/Deport more illegals 3/Send the military into liberal cities.”

On X, many pointed out that Bad Bunny is a citizen of the United States, which is a verifiable fact. We’ve got a handful of those reactions listed below.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

* PUERTO RICO bad bunny

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

    Sideline Scene-Stealers: Jay-Z Brings Daughters Blue Ivy & Rumi To The Super Bowl For An Adorable Football Family Outing

    Bossip

    Seattle Seahawks Win Super Bowl LX As Fans Label It The Most Boring Ever

    Cassius Life
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

    Patriots' Mack Hollins Arrives At Super Bowl Wearing Prison Uniform With Handcuffs & Confuses Everyone

    Cassius Life
    Kym Whitley, LisaRaye McCoy-Misick and Jerrie Johnson attend NAACP Luncheon - Inside

    Blue Carpet Ready! Kym Whitley, LisaRaye McCoy-Misick, Jerrie Johnson & More Honored At 2026 NAACP Image Awards Nominees Luncheon

    Bossip
    Trending
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    6 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

    Comment
    Wild 'N Out Live: The Final Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Lil Jon’s Son DJ Young Slade’s Body Identified, Family Confirms Passing

    Comment
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    10 Items
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    Kid Rock Clowned For Lip-Syncing Through Allegedly Pre-Taped TPUSA Struggle Halftime Show

    Comment
    TOPSHOT-OLY-2026-MILANO CORTINA-OPENING
    9 Items
    Politics  |  Written By Tron Snow

    JD Vance Loudly Booed On The World Stage During 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

    Comment
    Megan Thee Stallion x 'The Fall And Rise Of Reggie Dinkins'
    Television  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

    Megan Thee Stallion Flirts With Daniel Radcliffe In New Trailer For ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’

    Comment
    Trending
    50 Cent
    News  |  Written By O Mazariego

    50 Cent Takes Jabs At Diddy, Floyd Mayweather & Ja Rule In New Doordash Commercial

    Comment
    BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
    Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

    Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

    Comment
    2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1
    Pop Culture  |  Written By Tron Snow

    d4vd’s Friend, Streamer Neo Langston, Testifies Before Grand Jury In Celeste Rivas Case

    Comment
    Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show
    News  |  Written By Weso

    Cardi B Makes Cameo During Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

    Comment
    "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" 2026 - Arrivals
    Celebrity  |  Written By Weso

    50 Cent Pulls The Crime Stoppers Card On T.I. After Verzuz Talk

    Comment

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close