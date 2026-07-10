Subscribe
Close
Hip Hop News

Donald Trump Falls Asleep While At Nato Summit

Commander in Sleep Donald Trump Caught Napping At NATO Summit

Narcoleptic Don wasn't done napping abroad; he also got caught dozing off while in a meeting with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Published on July 10, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Our Commander in Sleep, Donald Trump, has become notorious for taking cat naps during his Pyongyang-styled cabinet meetings where his loyal subjects heap praise upon him. In contrast, he takes very "long blinks."
Donald Trump Falls Asleep While At Nato Summit
Anadolu / Donald Trump

If you thought Donald Trump wouldn’t use his moment on the world stage to get in some zzz’s, you were sadly mistaken.

Our Commander in Sleep, Donald Trump, has become notorious for taking cat naps during his “circle jerk sessions” aka the Pyongyang-styled cabinet meetings where his loyal subjects heap praise upon him. In contrast, he takes very “long blinks.”

So, of course, he would keep that same energy during the recent Nato Summit in Turkey. Video footage of Trump struggling to stay awake while world leaders surrounded him immediately went viral on social media.

Narcoleptic Don wasn’t done napping abroad; he also got caught dozing off while in a meeting with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Trump’s penchant for catching up on sleep during important meetings hasn’t gone unnoticed on Capitol Hill. Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) asked our so-called Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, what’s going on with Trump and why he is always falling asleep.

Rubio didn’t help his boss beat the “he’s in poor health allegations, admitting that Trump stays up at all hours of the night, wandering around Air Force One looking for someone to speak with. If that ain’t a clear sign of dementia, we don’t know what is.

Lieu also caught Rubio in a lie.

“That’s false. That’s false. I’ve never seen him fall asleep,” Rubio told Lieu, while squeezing in the nugget that Donald Trump doesn’t sleep, and sometimes calls him, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Rep. Lieu then played a video of Trump sleeping right next to him; it was a very hilarious moment.

Now remember, Trump is the man who constantly called the former president, “Sleepy Joe Biden.”

Hey, Jake Tapper, we are still waiting on the book about the Trump administration covering up his health issues.

Until that day comes, you can see more reactions to Trump sleeping at the Nato Summit.

Related Tags

Donald Trump

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

NFL: SEP 25 Cardinals at Bills

All The Celebs Taking On The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge In Support Of Chris Johnson

Cassius Life
2026 April Fools Comedy Jam

Kodak Black’s “KKK” Rap Group Featuring Kanye & Kendrick Gets Roasted Online

Cassius Life
6th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards

Bye, Womb Watchers! Meagan Good Says She's Not Pregnant, Confirms That Viral Baby Bump Photo Is AI Paparazzi Pic

Bossip
The Black Music Collective GRAMMY Week Celebration - Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 152

Bossip
Trending
Empire State Building and Midtown Manhattan skyscrapers. New York City, New York, USA.
2 Items
Entertainment  |  Written By Christopher Smith

Couple Arrested For Zany Proposal Atop Empire State Building

Comments
Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks
Sports  |  Written By O Mazariego

“You An Opp”: Josh Hart Congratulates Mitchell Robinson On Celtics Contract

Comments
Juneteenth At The Bridge With Common
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Francesca Amiker Sues Big Tigger’s Wife For Defamation

Comments
Sean “Diddy” Combs - Picture
Diddy  |  Written By Weso

Diddy Seen Taking Daily Walk At FCI Fort Dix In New Footage

Comments
A person in a dark, smoky environment firing a weapon, with a vehicle and other equipment visible in the background.
Gaming  |  Written By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

‘Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2’ Preview: Another Glorious Day In The Corps

Comments
Trending
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
BET+'s "Tyler Perry's Divorced Sistas" Closure + Cocktails Event
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Written By Tron Snow

The Plot Thickens: Estranged Wife of Big Tigger, Alicia Brown, Arrested On Kidnapping Charges

Comments
Tekashi 6ix9ine
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Weso

6ix9ine Clowns Lil TJay After Getting Slapped During Livestream

Comments
TURKEY-US-NATO-SUMMIT-DEFENCE
12 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Donald Trump’s Qatari Force One Reportedly Grounded Due To Security Concerns

Comments
Lil Wayne
lil wayne  |  Written By Weso

Lil Wayne Reveals Why He Missed Tour Opener, Shuts Down Engagement Rumors

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close