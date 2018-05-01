WATCH: Charlamagne Interviews Kanye West For Damn Near 2 Hours [VIDEO]

So this is why Charlamagne Tha God and Kanye West were seen kicking it in Calabas, besides playing the new album. The Breakfast Club and iHeartRadio host sat down with Yeezy for an in-depth interview that lasted almost two hours.

We’ll get back to you on the details, so watch it below on the interim below.

One particular quote that stands out already is Ye telling Charlamagne, “I use the world as my therapist.” He also said elements of his mental breakdown were “fire.”

Considering his use of Twitter, he wasn’t lying. It’s good to see the vulnerable Yeezy vs. that guy talking reckless on the tweets.

—

Photo: screen cap