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Trick Daddy Slammed After Trashing Older Women In Interview

Social Media Tells Trick Daddy “Uh Huh, Okay, Shut Up,” After He Trashes Older Women

Published on April 23, 2026
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  • Trick Daddy claims he only wants 'young, tender' women who will appreciate him and call him 'daddy'.
  • He criticizes older women for being 'serious' and having 'rules and regulations' he doesn't want to follow.
  • Social media users slam Trick Daddy's comments as those of an 'old creep' and 'loser' who lacks options.
Trick Daddy Slammed After Trashing Older Women In Interview
Julia Beverly /Trick Daddy

Miami Hip-Hop legend Trick Daddy is doubling down on his disdain for dating older women and sharing his reasoning why he only entertains younger ones.

Speaking with the Art of Dialogue, the 51-year-old “Nann” crafter was asked about his reluctance to date women over the age of 36, and he was brutally honest, while being loud and wrong at the same time.

“Yeah, I’m tired of them bitches,” Trick Daddy said. “The older you get the more serious you want to get out of life, and your seriousness don’t involve me [and] don’t involve men.”

He continued, “I’m tired of women bragging about their credit score, and their LLC’s, and all this shit, ‘I own my own business.’ You own your own business but your business ain’t making no money. For a woman my age, we’re getting older. Let’s start respecting and loving each other, on each other. Stop making it all about you. All these fucking rules, lower your fucking standard.”

Riiiiggght.

Trick Daddy Wants Young Tender-Something That Will Appreciate Him

He went on to share what he prefers regarding the opposite sex, and his answer screamed old creep.

“I want me a little nice, young, tender-something that’s going to appreciate me, that’s going to tell me I smell good, is going to tell me they like my shoes sometime,” Trick Daddy claims.

“It’s not all about you and I think older women just got it fucked up to the point where you doing all this little girl shit but you still acting like a old ass witch,” he continued. “So I like mines young and tender. I want mine young and tender and needy. I want her to call me ‘daddy,’ and say ‘Thank you, baby.’ I want to pop out and she looking like a snack.”

Trick Daddy said he was “tired of these bitches” with “all these rules and regulations.”

He continued, “Get your ass in that kitchen, you always want to go out to eat. Go cook a n***a something.”

He did move up his limit from 36 to 40, but reinforced that he would not go past that age “ever in my life.”

Yuck.

Social Media Is Frying Trick Daddy Like The Fish He Cooks

As expected, social media had plenty of thoughts on the matter, spoiler alert, they let Trick Daddy’s old a** have it.

“He needs to grow up, but then again he doesn’t have many options looking like that anyway !! most men only want younger women because they’re losers. And predators,” one social media user wrote in response to his interview.

Another post read, “Men like that mf Trick Daddy really be looking like a whole fucking potato with herpes simplex 893 talking about women.”

Lol, damn.

You can see more reactions to Trick Daddy sharing his dating preferences below.

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