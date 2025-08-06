Subscribe
News

Fifty-Something-Year-Old Trick Daddy Slammed For Calling Women Over 35 “Damaged Goods

Published on August 6, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Miami Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival

Trick Daddy, at one time a buzzing rapper who amassed a few hits in the late 1990s and early 2000s, has sparked the anger of fans online after making an incredibly ludicrous statement. During a recent interview, Trick Daddy shared that he’s not into dating women over the age of 35, referring to them as “damaged goods” and has social media collectively saying, “you don’t know naan.”

In a clip from The Nene Leakes Show that has since gone viral, Trick Daddy is heard saying that beyond Leakes and a handful of other women, he doesn’t have any attraction to women over the age of 35.

Related Stories

“I’m not attracted to no woman over the age of 35 years old,” Trick begins. Leakes responded in shock, while also taking Trick’s compliment to heart, opening up the floor for more commentary.

“Y’all standards is too high, y’all too emotional, y’all are damaged goods from past relationships,” Trick added on top of Leakes’ retort that she isn’t damaged, to which the Miami rapper fired back with, “You don’t even realize you’re damaged.”

This echoes statements Trick made earlier this year when he stated his preferred dating age range for women is between 22 and 35, and that’s a wild thing to say in public.

Of course, Trick Daddy and Nene Leakes talked about far more than his preference for women young enough to be his daughter, and that’s a can of worms we’re not willing to open at the moment. Sadly, the “I’m A Thug” artist has invited momentous and unholy slander upon his namesake because of his dating preferences.

We’ve collected some of those responses from the X social media platform and do warn that it does get a little spicy in there, so proceed carefully.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

Nene Leakes trick daddy
More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Canadian rapper Drake...
News
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
News
Supreme x Dunks 2025
6 Items
News
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Movies
15 Items
News
News
Trending Stories
Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

CamRon Unveils Pynk Mynk
News

Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience, Likens It To “Bricks”

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2023
8 Items
Music

Funk Flex Announces Last Hot 97 Show (At 7PM) Is Sept. 1, DJ Enuff Exits

State Founding Will Investing 70 Million in Heat/Cooling Pumps Across NYCHA Developments
News

2 Men Posing As NYCHA Employees Rob A Woman Of $200K In Brooklyn Project

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close