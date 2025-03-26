Trick Daddy: "Old H*es Need to Lower Their Standards"
Trick Daddy Only Dates Younger Women, “Old H*es Need to Lower Their Standards”
Trick Daddy, the Miami rapper known for speaking his mind, recently went on a rant that had people talking and not in a good way. During an interview, he straight-up said dating women his age was “the hardest sh*t in the world,” claiming they’re “stuck in their ways” and can’t keep a man. He went as far as to say that older women need to “lower their standards” if they want to keep a man around.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js The Miami misogynist, who’s in his 40s, made it clear he prefers younger women, saying, “I want a b*tch I can raise, someone that would appreciate me.” Essentially, Trick Daddy is saying he likes women who are more impressionable, ones he can mold to his liking. Trick’s comments didn’t sit well with a lot of people, especially on social media, where he got dragged for being misogynistic and disrespectful. Many pointed out how out-of-pocket it was to reduce women, especially older women, to their age and “standards,” implying they’re the problem in relationships. A lot of folks said his remarks were straight-up objectifying and showed a lack of respect for women as equals in a relationship. These comments are just another example of how certain figures in hip-hop, especially older ones, can still push outdated, toxic views about women and relationships.
Trick Daddy reveals why he prefers dating women ages 22 to 35 and says, “Them old h*es need to lower their standards.” (🎥 @balleralert /Baller Alert, Inc./YouTube) pic.twitter.com/1XvtoNFhGH— The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 25, 2025
