Trick Daddy Blasts “White Bigot” Ron DeSantis Over Cruel Policies

Trick Daddy held nothing back in his fiery criticism of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling him a ‘White bigot” and attacking his policies in a recent interview.

The “Nann” rapper was a guest on the It’s Tricky podcast hosted by Raquel Harper of TMZ on Tuesday (June 14th). He spoke at length about how hard it’s getting for people to live in his native Florida, noting that it’s “getting more expensive”. He even remarked how for some people that he knows, their rents have risen by as much as $500 in different parts of the state. “That’s a lot of damn money for somebody that’s living low class,” he said.

Harper then asked him for his thoughts on the Republican governor. “He thinks he’s a white European bigot now,” he said sharply. “He forgot that he’s from another country so he’s an other. He forgot about that. He forgot about the struggle, forgot about us. We did that. … For all you motherf——s that’s listening that didn’t vote, that’s worse than the motherf——s that voted for him. … We let him become who he is.” The Miami native also blasted DeSantis for his support of the highly controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill which prohibits schools and third parties from mentioning or instructing children from kindergarten to the third grade on sexual orientation or gender identity. “He needs to go check in his closet and make sure none of his kids is in the closet,” Trick said. “And he just needs to understand that what he’s doing, he’s singling out all types of people in their walks and ways of life. That is a racist, biased law. I think it needs to be shut down.”

Trick Daddy also ripped into the potential 2024 Presidential candidate for signing into law a bill that bans abortions in the state of Florida after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The bill also includes rape victims. “They playing around with the numbers,” he said. “But once it’s out there [that] you can’t have an abortion, the average little young girl who’s been molested by her stepdad or her teacher or her coach or her priest, she’s gonna be so scared and nervous by the time she tells her mama what happened she’s gonna be 16 weeks and stuck with a baby from a motherf——g predator. And it’s gonna be Ron DeSantis’ fault, because rape victims are not protected either.”

