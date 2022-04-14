HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Ever since stepping into the game, Trick Daddy has made it clear that he’s been thuggin’ and will continue to thug it until the Lord calls his number. Even after admitting that he likes to get it like he gives it and have his salad tossed by women like they vegans, Trick remains true to that thug life and keeps on being that wild man from Miami with no hairs on his tongue (pun intended?).

Seemingly on a mission to get himself canceled before lunch, Trick stopped by The Breakfast Club to touch all the social-political third rails much to the astonishment and laughter of Charlamange Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy. From his thoughts on the gay community to his controversial comments about Beyonce, Trick isn’t apologizing for any of his views but hopes everyone understands where he’s coming from. Regardless how y’all feel it was some pretty hilarious explinations and justifications.

Here are the 6 things we learned from Trick Daddy on The Breakfast Club.

Trick says he considers himself the “number 1” lyricist from the South but “tied with Scarface.” Scarface doesn’t get enough props for his talent and body of work. Just sayin.’

