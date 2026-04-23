Nigel Sylvester Drops Mobile Game For "Brick After Brick" Air Jordan 4
Nigel Sylvester Drops New Mobile Game In Anticipation For The Release Of His “Brick After Brick” Air Jordan 4
Sneaker collectors know that the Nigel Sylvester Air Jordan 4 “Brick After Brick” is now the prime target of sneakerheads around the globe and with the May 9th release date steadily approaching expect the hype to reach a fever pitch once the week of the release comes around the corner.
With resale on pairs already surpassing $1,200, hype beasts will be doing what they can to get their hands on a pair and Nigel Sylvester is looking to capitalize off that hunger with a new mobile app centered around his latest creation.
According to Sneakernews, Nigel has just dropped a new mobile game that will let users play a Tetris like game (80’s babies stand up!) and will give players a chance to get their hands on a pair of the coveted “Brick After Brick” Air Jordan 4’s before anyone else. Given how crazy the release was for his “Brick By Brick” Air Jordan 4 was last year, heads might as well give this a chance.
Per Sneakernews:
If you recall, last year’s “Brick By Brick” 4s saw Nigel take over SoHo with a brick truck, handing out apparel and drawing a massive crowd before the NYPD forced a shutdown. Now we move just across the street to 215 Mulberry, where the team has installed a “Bike Air” brick crushing a car – a physical centerpiece that bridges directly into a digital experience.
The installation features a QR code that leads to the “Brick After Brick” mobile game, a Nigel-flavored take on Tetris (fitting) with mystery prizes at the end. The game will host weekly high-score tournaments over the next three weeks, with the winner receiving an early pair of the Air Jordan 4 “Brick After Brick” ahead of its May 2026 release.
No word on how many pairs will be available for winners (watch it be a single pair) but best believe heads will be playing because when it comes to these kicks, we’re trying to get that retail dub by any means necessary.
Give the game a try on Nigel Sylvester’s website and let us know if you’ll be trying to copp a pair of these new grails in the comments section below.
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