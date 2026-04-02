Jeezy Styles In Nigel Sylvester’s Air Jordan 4 “Brick After Brick” Bike Air Collection

Source: Courtesy of Harrison Boyce / @nigelsylvester | Instagram

As sneakerheads patiently await to see if they were able to hit on any of the many raffles for the V.A.A. Air Jordan 1 “Alaska”‘s, hype is already building for the next highly sought after grails, the Nigel Sylvester Air Jordan 4 “Brick After Brick.” Nigel’s already got the right person to build even more hype for the pending release.

According to Hypebeast, the “Snowman” himself, Jeezy has been tapped to style and profile in the upcoming “Bike Air” collection and give hypebeasts a sneak peak at the attire they can expect to drop with the already classic grails when May 9 rolls around. Though we’re sure these too will be released via raffle, don’t be surprised if it’ll be slim pickings as collaborations like these tend to have stock numbers in the low 25,000 – 50,000 range. Having Jeezy hype up the release will only further have stomachs rumbling on hype beasts across the world.

Per Hypebeast:

“It was an honor to collaborate with Jeezy on the ‘Brick After Brick’ BIKE AIR lookbook at the iconic Brooklyn Banks. I spent a lot of years BMX riding at the Banks, with Jeezy’s music as a constant source of motivation,” shares Sylvester. “This is a full circle moment for me that emphasizes the Brick After Brick ethos. This is motion, creativity, and consistency coming together to create something timeless.”

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“Working with Nigel Sylvester on Jordan Brand’s ‘Brick After Brick’ campaign felt natural because the message really resonated with me. When Nigel told me it means sustaining after building, everything clicked. That’s real hustle, real purpose, and real legacy,” Jeezy notes. “Being the face of the lookbook was an honor, because this campaign speaks to the grind, the growth, and the mindset it takes to keep building, one brick at a time — keep winning.”

Start saving your pennies and skip a few meals for the next few weeks cause most people will more than likely have to pay resale prices when it’s all said and done. Just sayin.’

Will you be trying to copp the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 “Brick After Brick” sneakers? Would you be willing to pay resale prices above $500? Let us know in the comments section below.