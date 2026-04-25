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Megan Thee Stallion Says Klay Thompson Cheated On Her

Megan Thee Stallion Says Klay Thompson Cheated On Her, Social Media Drags Benchwarmer

In an Instagram Stories post, Megan Thee Stallion shared a message of heartbreak with her fans regarding Klay Thompson

Published on April 25, 2026
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Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson appeared to be one of the hottest celebrity couples in recent times, but things are now looking the other way. Taking to social media, Megan Thee Stallion says Klay Thompson cheated on her, and social media is dragging the Dallas Mavericks’ second-stringer by the waves.

In a Saturday (April 25) post via her Instagram Stories feed, Megan Thee Stallion wrote the following:

Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet’ Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’???? bitch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall

The message from the Houston superstar is especially heartbreaking considering how happy and in love the couple appeared, which included Megan cooking for Thompson’s family and the like.

Adding to this, the “Hiss” artist has been the target of unnecessary ridicule due to what she endured with Tory Lanez and from the Hip-Hop podcast community for her dating choices.

Via a rep, Megan offered a statement to TMZ:

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

On X, reactions to Klay Thompson fumbling Megan Thee Stallion like an errant bounce pass are cropping up, and we’ve got some listed below.

Photo: Getty

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