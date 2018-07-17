CLOSE
T.I. Blesses Tiny With $225K Mercedes-Benz For Her Birthday

The Harris' are still together.

Source: WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 15: Rapper T.I. and Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris attend the VH1 Big In 2015 with Entertainment Weekly Awards at Pacific Design Center on November 15, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) 

The state of T.I. and Tiny’s marriage is always a topic of conversation in gossip and Hip-Hop circles. The latest news is the $225,000 Mercedes-Benz The Kang hooked up his better half with for her birthday. 

Reports TMZ:

T.I. hooked up Tiny with a convertible Benz S550. The ride alone costs about $130k, but Tip had another $95k in bells and whistles added.

True Cooper from Atl Custom Auto Sales tells us they added a custom black wrap with an all-black-everything finish, and put it all on 22″ wheels.

They had to work fast … True says he got the call a little after 2 PM Friday, and T.I. said he need it by Saturday, which was Tiny’s birthday. A crew of three was able to complete the order by 1 PM the next day.

Of course, Tip shared the surprise with the world via his social media (see below).

Also, check out Tiny’s birthday party right here.

Happy Gday Mrs H.🎉

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

Photo: Getty

T.I. and Tiny

