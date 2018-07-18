Chef Yeezy?: Kanye West Planning To Open Restaurant In Calabasas: Report

Kanye West is reportedly planning to open a restaurant in Calabasas. Word is the eatery’s menu will be inspired by his late mother’s cooking.

Reports Radar Online:

Kanye’s shopping for the ideal premises to create a flagship restaurant in Calabasas,” a source told Radar. “He has this vision of creating high-end comfort food just like his mom used to make – but with a price tag that’s as eye-watering as it is mouth-watering, of course.”

West wants to follow in the footsteps of fellow rapper-turned-restaurateur Nas, who went from being a rapper to a restaurant mogul, opening outlets of his fried chicken and cocktail bar Sweet Chick on both coasts.

“The New York locations are hipster havens, and the new LA outlet has become THE place to be seen among Hollywood’s rappers,” the source continued. “Kanye watched him build that business practically overnight and it lit a fire under him.”

Previously, Kanye West planned to open 10 Fatburgers in Chicago. However, a pair of locations he opened have closed.

But you can trust a Yeezy-backed restaurant would look like a hyped sneaker drop, at least initially.

Photo: WENN.com