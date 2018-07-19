Kid Cudi Talks Candidly About His Battles With Depression & Newfound Joy

Kid Cudi went public with his battles with depression in 2016, doing so when it seemed he had lined up things in his career up until that point to reclaim his place as one of music’s most complex artists. However, the crush of the issues compounding his personal life slightly derailed the course but it appears that the Cleveland-born, Los Angeles-based artist is back to creating and doing so with a renewed sense of joy.

Speaking to Billboard from his new base, Cudder, born Scott Mescudi, exudes a wisdom that comes from the results of going through hell and coming back relatively unscathed. The writer notes early in the piece that Cudi is all smiles and that infectious feeling comes across in the interview.

From Billboard:

What are you doing these days to keep your head right and your energy right?

I’m just creating a lot, with more love in my heart for what I’m doing and for myself. Living a healthy life, keeping my family around and staying on a mission, which is making music that means something. I’m focusing on my art again and throwing myself back into it and wanting to write something with more of a positive outlook on things, because I’ve written the dark so well for so long. I wanted to bring the opposite of that, you know? I’m at a place where I was able to do that. It took me so long to get to that place, and I was really excited to write from that standpoint when I got there. Passion, Pain was more positive, but I wasn’t necessarily living when I was writing it. Because I wrote that album before I went to rehab, then I came out and released it, I never really got a chance to write post-rehab, show the world where I’m at right now. That’s what Kids See Ghosts was: to update the world on where I’m at.

