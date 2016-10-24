All’s Fair?: Twitter Divided Over Drake Dissing Depressed Kid Cudi

Last night, Drake dropped four new tunes, but the talk of the Internets was “Two Birds, One Stone.” In said song, Drake hurled diss bars at Pusha T and Kid Cudi, and the lines aimed at the latter have stirred more controversy.

The issue is Drizzy going at a man who checked himself into rehab for depression and suicidal urges. Drake equated Cudder’s issues with “phases” in his rhyme.

“You were the Man on the Moon, now you go through your phases/Life of the angry and famous,” raps Drake.

While there are those think the 6 God crossed a line, there are also those who say this is rap beef—no holds barred.

Peep some of the arguments and reactions below and on the flip.

Whose side are you on?

Photo: GQ

