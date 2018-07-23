CLOSE
Jill Scott’s Ex-Husband Used To Steal Robes From Hotels, Allegedly

Jilly from Philly isn't backing down in court.

Source: LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 06: Recording artist Jill Scott (L) and Mike Dobson are seen in the audience during the 2016 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Once again celebrities will prove that money can’t buy you class. Jill Scott is putting her former spouse on blast for being a petty thief, allegedly.

In what seems to be a never-ending legal battle, the Philadelphia songstress is fighting back in her divorce case. Back in June her estranged husband filed a motion requesting that his property be returned to him ASAP. Michael Dobson claimed she was purposely withholding some of his most treasured items which included five hotel robes, a message table, Prince’s Purple Rain album and a shoehorn.

Well Jill is clapping back at him stating that she has tried to return his property several times but received no response. She eventually sent the items to a storage facility in Atlanta near where he lives and even mailed him the key.

Where things get petty and downright laughable is that Scott kept the bath garments for a reason. According to the Grammy Award nominated vocalist Dobson stole the robes from various hotels throughout their travels which caused her to get hit replacement fees. So in essence the lounge wear is rightfully hers.

She is asking the judge to toss out Dobson’s request to return articles since she has already sent them back and that he pay for her lawyer fees. As of Scott’s filing she is still fitting the bill for the storage unit in Atlanta.

In November Jill filed for divorce in stating he conducted in “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper.” She also cited irreconcilable differences. Dobson claimed she coerced him into signing a shady prenuptial agreement and suffered through emotional abuse which included emasculation. He is looking for a $500K payout but good luck with that.

Photo: WENN.com

07.23.18
