A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie ft. Davido “Way Too Fly,” Fat Trel “What It Is” & More | Daily Visuals 7.20.18

While Cardi B’s been holding down the Boogie Down Bronx for the past year and change, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie hasn’t been far behind reppin’ the borough that keeps creatin’ it.

For his Davido featured visual to “Way Too Fly” A Boogie gets it poppin in a supernatural house party where the women seem capable of hypnotizing men under their spell straight out the Book of Death. We’ll take out chances attending this party.

Back in the projects one of the forgotten members of Maybach Music Group, Fat Trel, turns up with his homies in the lobby and the parking lot for his clip to “What It Is.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sauce Walka, Rico Nasty, and more.

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE FT. DAVIDO – “WAY TOO FLY”

FAT TREL – “WHAT IT IS”

SAUCE WALKA – “THEY HURT”

RICO NASTY – “PRESSING ME”

BENNY THE BUTCHER FT. EL CAMINO – “JACKPOT”

TOBI LOU – “BIRTHDAY BOY”