Kevin Hart Finds Hilarious Way To Stop Tiffany Haddish From Repaying Loan

The story of how Kevin Hart helped out a then-struggling Tiffany Haddish with a loan has been told many times over. The pair is keeping the legend of the loan alive after the hilarious twosome took to Instagram after Haddish’s failed attempt to pay back the money to her Night School co-star.

While on set for the upcoming film, Hart was taking a break when Haddish came over and tossed some big bills into the comedian’s lap but he would not be upstaged of course. Instead of pocketing the cash, Hart hid the money that she gave back in one of her wig caps. But it didn’t end there as Haddish took to Instagram again with a playful threat that Hart takes back the loaned cash before she runs up on him.

Good stuff.

Check out the exchange below.

Night School hits theaters on Sept. 28.

—

Photo: WENN