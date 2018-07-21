The New Trailer for ‘Godzilla: King of The Monsters’ Is All Kinds of LIT [Video]

When Godzilla dropped in 2014 it was met with a lukewarm reception from hardcore fans of the 50’s monster icon (though it was lightyears better than that mutant iguana movie that dropped in ’98). But from the looks of its upcoming sequel, Godzilla: King of The Monsters, those same fans seem like they’re going to get all they can handle.

Starring Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown and Vera Farmiga, Godzilla: King of The Monsters is set in a pre-apocalyptic world where humanity is on the brink and apparently our only hope is to unleash not only Godzilla, but the other titans of the ancient world like Mothra, Rodan and of course King Ghidorah. How unleashing a gang of destructive radioactive prehistoric monsters is the key to human survival is anyone’s guess but we’re here for it.

Keep in mind that this is supposed to somehow set up 2020’s highly anticipated Godzilla vs. King Kong so it should be interesting to see how this whole end of the world plot plays out.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking for Godzilla when it drops May 31 next year.