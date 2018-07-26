‘The Rundown With Robin Thede’ Canceled By BET

BET has canceled late-night news show The Rundown With Robin Thede.

Variety reports that BET has decided to cancel the show that premiered back in October 2017 and wrapped up its first season earlier this year.

“At this time BET Networks has decided not to renew ‘The Rundown with Robin Thede.’ We have so much love and respect for our Unicorn and look forward to finding ways to continue in partnership with Robin,” said BET in a statement.

Thede’s show mixed political commentary with sketches, short docs and news segments. Interestingly, and like a boss, Thede paid for the pilot herself.

“I’m thankful that BET took a chance on me and the show,” Thede told Variety. “I’m already in development on several other projects and I’m looking forward to hosting the TCA Awards on August 4.”

Thede thanked her staff, which was loaded with women of color, on Twitter.