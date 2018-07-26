Azealia Banks’ Struggle Crowdfunding Campaign To Sue Russell Crowe On Hold

Azealia Banks launched a crowdfunding campaign just over a month ago to raise $100,000 to sue actor Russell Crowe for allegedly choking and spitting on her. The Harlem rapper’s GoFundMe campaign has raised just a fraction of what the initial ask was, and has since been put on hold after Banks failed to handle some matters on the back end.

The Blast reports:

On June 24, the rapper created a campaign she named, “Sue Crowe for spitting on AB.” It’s been a month and she has only raised a total of $2,903 out of her $100,000 goal.

The last donation was received 21 days ago and the ability to donate money to Banks has been put on pause.

We’re told the rapper has failed to fill the proper information to receive a payout and until she does, the campaign will remain inactive.

Banks has yet to publicly address the matter.

Photo: WENN