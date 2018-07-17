Thanks!: Azealia Banks Cancels Album Because, Nick Cannon

For a lot of people, Nick Cannon just did them a favor. Azealia Banks says she has canceled the release of her name album because the Wild ‘N Out founder hurt her feelings, basically.

Over the weekend, Banks blasted Wild ‘N Out, saying she was moved to tears after she was hit with colorism jokes during a taping of the show she was featured on.

Nick Cannon responded, saying it was a case of the pot calling the kettle black, and that he would pray for her.

The Internet wasn’t so kind considering Banks has vitriol for just about everyone, and was pretty much like, whatevs. Also, Wild ‘N Out is known for roasting, so there was that.

After the face, she attacked Nick Cannon over his Lupus, which he made sure to screenshot knowing her tendency to delete stuff.

This, in turn, led to Azealia Banks canceling her new album so she could go get f*cked and figure things out. Really, that’s what she said. See for yourself below.

