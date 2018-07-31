CLOSE
Travis Scott Announces ‘Astroworld’ Release, Shares Album Trailer

Travis Scott back.

Travis Scott has announced that his new album, Astroworld, will be arriving this Friday (August 3). The Texas rapper also shared an album trailer, per 2018 Rap protocol. 

The preview clip, which also features a new song called “Stargazing,” was directed by Nabil.

Scott’s last album, Birds In the Trap Sing McKnight, dropped way back in 2016. As for the Astroworld album, contributors reportedly include Sheck Wes, Sonny Digital, Mike Dean and Kanye West.

