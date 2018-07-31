The Trailer For Season 2 of ‘Castlevania’ Is Bloody Good Stuff [Video]

Netflix has heard our bloody cries and is finally giving us OG NES fans a second season to their animated series, Castlevania.

After the successful (yet disappointingly short) debut of the horror videogame franchise turned animated series last year, executive producer Adi Shankar knows that the stakes are higher the second go ‘round and took to Twitter to let fans know that his team is on their p’s and q’s.

Here's the trailer for Castlevania Season 2 again. We're here to create the greatest videogame adaptation of all… https://t.co/dQBekICmfr — Adi Shankar (@adishankarbrand) July 28, 2018

Well that’s assuring.

To make matters even better the second season is going to double up on the number of installments and feature eight action-packed episodes where we may finally see Vampire hunter Trevor Belmont finally put hands on Count Dracula himself. Warren Ellis and director Sam Deats dropped the official synopsis for the upcoming season below:

Returning to Netflix for a second season, Castlevania, inspired by the classic videogame series, is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself. Trevor Belmont, last survivor of his house, is no longer alone, and he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.

We. Can’t. Wait.

Watch the trailer of Season 2 of Castlevania and check for it when it drops on Netflix this October 26.