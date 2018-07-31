adidas For What?: Drake Teases A New Nike Collaboration On His IG Page

Just when it seemed like Drake had officially left Nike behind for a new partnership with adidas, the 6 God takes to instagram to tease a brand new OVO basketball jersey with a Nike swoosh. Huh?! What about Jordan? What about adidas?

Well, this shouldn’t be surprising as we all know Drake holds on to old flames like a human ember.

Playing off the title of his last album, Scorpion, the O’s on the OVO logo feature two curled up scorpion tails while an “On The Road” patch stands out on the chest. No word yet on whether this is an exclusive PE piece or if this will be sold at OVO stores across the board, but hypebeasts are already producing saliva over the navy blue baller jersey.

Check out the pic of the piece below and let us know if this latest OVO/Nike collabo is your cup of tea.