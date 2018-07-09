Drake Clocks In Eighth No. 1 Album With ‘Scorpion’

While the Hip-Hop community wanted some sort of response to Pusha T, Drake’s newest effort is still doing serious numbers. Scorpion is sitting at the top of all music industry releases.

As his eighth number one album on Billboard Magazine’s Top 200 chart, the 25 track effort broke streaming records with 745.9 million plays in the United States alone. It also scored the biggest first-week sales opening for 2018 with 732,000 units sold; it is estimated about 160,000 were digital downloads.

This accomplishment is also a noticeable improvement from his last studio release. Scorpion tripled the streaming numbers of Views (745.9 million vs. 245.9 million) in one week. Physical CD’s will be made available on July 13.

Drizzy ties Kanye West and Eminem for the most number one albums by a Rap artist. Each of his full-length releases has landed at the top spot with the exception of his 2009 mixtape So Far Gone which peaked at number six.

You can peep a new ChampagnePapi freestyle featuring bars that we can only assume are aimed at Kanye West below.

Via: Billboard Magazine

