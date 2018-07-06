Drake’s Alleged Pusha T Response “March 14” Was Recorded Before Beef

Despite taking a loss, Drake’s newest album continues to perform well. Fans are now pointing to the closing song, “March 14” as his unofficial response to Pusha T.

With the release of Scorpion Drizzy fans scoured the 25 track effort for a comeback to King Push’s diss “The Story Of Adidon”. The general consensus says that the Toronto native answers on “March 14”.

The track finds Drake confirming the birth of his son which was the most scathing accusation by Pusha. “Single father, I hate when I hear it; I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I’m embarrassed to tell ’em I ended up as a co-parent”.

Now with speculation in the air, Rolling Stone interviewed the producer behind the confessional track and they confirm it was recorded prior to the beef. T-Minus, who co-produced it, speculates the song must have leaked prematurely. “I never even heard the content of the song until the album dropped. It was something private; it was supposed to be kept secure. The information got out and I’m assuming that’s how Push knew [about the baby].”

Malik Yusef, a longtime Kanye West collaborator, claims word got out about the record during the Ye recording sessions in Wyoming. “I was not there, but I do know that story: [Drake] played early versions of those songs and so on and so forth. You got to be careful how you move, what you say to people, what gets out, and the whole nine [yards].”

Via Rolling Stone

