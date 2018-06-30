Waka Flocka Not Feeling Jay-Z’s XXXTentacion Bars On Drake’s “Talk Up”

Oh yeah, it’s still very much Scorpion season and Drake’s latest studio album is all anyone is talking about this weekend. That includes Waka Flocka, who took some umbrage at the bars Jay-Z spit on his “Talk Up” feature on the album referencing XXXTentacion and George Zimmerman.

“I got your President tweeting, I won’t even meet with him/Y’all killed X, let Zimmerman live/Streets is done,” Jay-Z rapped, and it didn’t just turn Waka Flocka’s head as many found the line a little off its mark while seemingly blaming the streets for not doing more.

Waka Flocka wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “I respect everything bout Jay-Z but on that Drake record, those words were uncalled for J.”

He continued with, “You got way more coins/connections then us my g…you could’ve got that job done but blame the unguided youth.”

In another tweet, Waka said that XXXTentacion’s death was “pure hate and jealousy” which seems to be the general consensus considering the facts we all know so far.

—

Photo: Getty