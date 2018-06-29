CLOSE
#Scorpion: Peep All The Subliminal & Direct Jabs From Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ LP

Drake might be the king of the sub, and no doubt The Boy has plenty more for your head top.

Drake will no doubt be the talk of the music world for much of this weekend and beyond after dropping his fifth studio album, Scorpion. As it stands, there is a lot that has unfolded in the past couple of months that needs addressing and Drizzy drops a number of subliminal and direct jabs over the course of the record.

On the opener for Scorpion, “Survival,” Drake gets into it early by seemingly addressing the beef with Pusha-T but electing not to say names.

“All of this disorder, no addressin’/The crown is broken in pieces, but there’s more in my possession/There’s a whole lot in my possession,” Drake raps, one of a pair of times he appears to let Pusha-T knows that he was ready for him.

Later in the track, Meek Mill gets a slight shot although that beef has long since been squashed. “I’ve had real Philly n*ggas try to write my endin’,” which reads as a clear reference to Meek. Drake’s beef with Diddy gets a line too.

On “Nonstop,” Drake raps “Yeah I’m light skinned, but I’m still a dark n*gga,” which could be a jab at Pusha-T’s “Story of Adidon” and the Blackface cover photo the G.O.O.D. Music president used.

Social media critics and those addicted to stunting via those channels catch strays on “Emotionless,” and the 6 God doesn’t mince words.

“Scrollin’ through life and fishin’ for praise/Opinions from total strangers take me out of my ways/I’m tryna see who’s there on the other end of the shade/Most times it’s just somebody that’s underage/That’s probably just alone and afraid/And lashin’ out so that someone else can feel they pain,” Drake raps.

But the biggest bombshell dropped in the song is where Drake confirms he does have a son, bringing Pusha-T’s words to the forefront and explaining his choice in doing so.

“I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world/I was hidin’ the world from my kid/From empty souls who just wake up and looked to debate/Until you starin’ at your seed, you can never relate/Breakin’ news in my life, I don’t run to the blogs/The only ones I wanna tell are the ones I can call,” Drake spits.

Drake gets another jab in at Pusha-T on “8 Out Of 10” by rapping, “The only deadbeats is whatever beats I been rappin’ to,” another “The Story of Adidon” reply. Within the same track, Drake addresses his son and the now-defunct beef saying that he’s settled in the role of the “good guy” and that he misses “makin’ ’em pay” as he can no longer do since J Prince shut it all down.

