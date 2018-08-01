French Montana Victim Of Home Invasion In Calabasas Crib

Is running up in a rapper’s crib with the guns out the new criminal wave? French Montana found himself the victim of a home invasion while in his Calabasas digs.

It went down yesterday (July 31)and reportedly at least two men were involved.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us they got a call to French’s crib around 9 AM. We’re told the crime happened several hours before that, but it wasn’t reported until later. French and an unknown number of people were home at the time.

It’s unclear if anyone in the home was injured, but we know no one required hospitalization.

We don’t know what, if anything, the robbers took … cops are still investigating and don’t have any suspects yet.

According to ABC 7, the two armed robbers forced their way into the home and robbed the two men who were inside before fleeing on foot.

Rich, or nouveau rich, rappers need to stop letting people know where they live. Or maybe keep a live-in bodyguard.

This story is developing.

💨SMOKE IN CALABASAS 🌊 A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on May 25, 2018 at 8:00pm PDT

—

