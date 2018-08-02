Kanye West & His Kids Cover September Issue of ‘Harper’s Bazaar’

Kanye “MAGA” West might be one of the most polarizing figures in pop culture at the moment but regardless to whom or what he’s still one of the biggest celebrities in the game. That being the case it should come as no shock that women’s fashion magazine, Harper’s Bazaar has decided to let Kanye grace their September issue along with his two seeds, North and Saint.

Labeled the “Icons” issue, a blonde Yeezy and family pose for the black-and-white cover which was editor Carine Roitfeld’s idea. As per Hiphopnmore:“I’m a very family-oriented person, so I wanted to meet the families of some of my biggest music idols,” she said, adding, “It was amazing to see that some of the industry’s most groundbreaking rock stars have a sense of tenderness with their loved ones — even if they are adults.”

And while Kanye and Kim’s kids are bound to grow up in the limelight thanks to their beyond famous parents, Kanye tells Harper’s Bazaar, “I hope my children never lose their confidence to society.” We wouldn’t worry about that happening.

The September issue of Harper’s Bazaar hits newsstands on August 21st.

—

Photo: Harper’s Bazaar