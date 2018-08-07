Mac Miller Releases ‘Swimming’ Tour Set For October [Listen]

Mac Miller is back in the fold with a new album. He just released his fifth studio effort and will followed it up with a tour.

Originally announced earlier this year, the Pittsburgh MC gave his fans a preview of Swimming by releasing “Small Worlds”, “What’s The Use?” and “Self Care”. Now the 13-track project is finally available.

Featuring production from Thundercat, J. Cole, Tee WaTT, Alexander Spit and more, this LP finds Mac in an introspective space where he balances regret and optimism [see the HHW review]. The mood shouldn’t be a surprise as Larry Fisherman has experienced some setbacks since his last release.

In May he and then girlfriend Ariana Grande ended their relationship after rumors the two had called it quits. She then became engaged after only dating actor Peter Davidson for only a couple of weeks. During the same month the “Nikes On My Feet” rapper was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Nevertheless Miller seems to be moving forward. He announced he will taking his newest work on the road starting in October. Joined by Thundercat and J.I.D., he will be hitting 26 cities. He took to his Instagram to announce the set dates.

Tickets for the Swimming tour are available here.

