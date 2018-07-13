Mac Miller Announces New Album, ‘Swimming’

Some of the best music from an artist’s career comes during a post-breakup period in their lives (just ask Mary J. Blige and Juan Gabriel), but does the same theory apply to Hip-Hop music? We don’t know but Mac Miller‘s readying to drop his fifth studio album, Swimming, and being that he’s recently broke up with long time girlfriend Ariana Grande (who’s since gotten engaged to SNL comedian Pete Davidson), it will be interesting to see which direction he goes with his music.

Taking to IG to announce that Swimming will be splashing onto the scene this August 3, Mac Miller blessed fans with a snippet of what to expect and it certainly seems like his recent breakup will be weighing heavily on his mind.

With a somber tone Mac mellowly rhymes, “My regrets look just like texts I shouldn’t send/ And I got neighbors that move like strangers/ We could be friends/ I just need a way out of my end.” We gotta say we wonder what else Mr. Miller might have in store in his upcoming project.

Check out the snippet below and let us know if you’re interested in hearing his side of the story.