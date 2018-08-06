FX CEO Claims Marvel Canceled Donald Glover’s ‘Deadpool’ Animated Series

Earlier this year Deadpool fans were heartbroken when word got out that FX had decided to dead Donald Glover’s highly anticipated animated Deadpool series. Things really got weird when FX and Donald Glover began blaming each other for the cancelation which in turn led to Glover tweeting the script to the series finale episode (it was great).

Now we get a new reason for the cancelation of the series as FX CEO John Landgraf revealed it wasn’t his network’s call at all. In an interview with Variety Landgraf claims that he was in fact all in on Donald Glover’s vision for Deadpool, but in the end it was the shot callers at Marvel who didn’t want to go forward with Glover’s animated series. When asked by Variety if he’d consider reviving the now canceled series, Landgraf was candid about that possibility and the reasons behind it.

No. I think that Marvel will revive it, because they have the rights. They own the IP and they have the rights to do an animated adult series based on any of the X-Men characters, and based on Deadpool specifically. They didn’t want to do the show that Donald and Stephen [Glover] wrote. We would have done show that Donald and Stephen wrote, but it wasn’t our decision. When Marvel decided not to do that show, we parted company with them as did Donald and Stephen. Now it’s totally up to them [Marvel] whether they hire someone else to do a different show.

Well that’s surprising. Given that Donald Glover was cast for a small yet somewhat important role in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, you’d think they’d give Glover a little more love off of GP, but nah.

Truth be told we hope Marvel decides to at least give Glover a trial run with the animated series just to see how it’s received. If Atlanta has taught us anything it’s that Glover’s kinda good at doing what he do.

—

Phot: WENN.com