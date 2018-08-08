J. Cole Dropped “Album of the Year (Freestyle)” [Listen]

Don’t be distracted, J. Cole is still out here dropping loosies. The North Carolina rapper dropped a cut dubbed “Album of the Year (Freestyle).”

Cole slings bars over Nas and the Bravehearts’ old “Oochie Wally” hit. He went ahead and dropped a video for the tune, too.

“Shout out Oak Cliff, I’m ’bout to fly to Dallas/Decade from now I might just buy the Mavericks/What up, Mark Cuban?/I am only part human, half-man, half-amazin’/Plus I’m good at math like I’m Asian/Hate to use stereotypes, but that’s light compared to what a n*gga get from Caucasians,” he spits.

Yeah, that man can rap very, very well.

Also, seems like Cole has a project called The Off-Season in the works, maybe. He did hit Twitter to ask for beats.

Feed me beats. Everything gettin murdered. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) August 6, 2018

Listen to the “Album of the Year (Freestyle) below.