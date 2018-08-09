Samuel L. Jackson Has Been Added To ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’

Good news Marvel fans, it looks like Colonel Nick Fury and Commander Maria Hill will in fact be surviving the rumored cataclysmic events of the still untitled Avengers 4. Mild spoilers ahead.

Just a few months after becoming dust in the wind in Avengers: Infinity War, Vulture is reporting that Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill) have just been resurrected and added to the cast of Spider-Man: Far From Home. And anyone who’s in the MCU loop knows that the Spider-Man sequel is set to take place right after the events of Avengers 4, hence, Nick Fury lives!

This will be the first time that Nick Fury interacts with the web slinger on screen and it’ll be interesting to see what kind of chemistry the two create going forward. Unfortunately it seems like Iron Man nor Captain America will be joining the Spidey fray as they’re rumored to be kicking the bucket in order to save the world from an Infinity Gauntlet wielding mad titan. Plus their Marvel contracts are up after Avengers 4 so that pretty much confirms their glorious exits [Editor’s Note: Don’t count on it.—aqua].

Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently filming in the United Kingdom and once again stars Tom Holland as your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and will feature Jack Gyllenhaal as the film’s primary villain, Mysterio.

Now that it’s basically confirmed that Nick Fury will live to fight another day, will Samuel L. Jackson finally get his wish and make his way to Wakanda for Black Panther 2?

—

Photo: WENN.com