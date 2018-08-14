Tyrese Says He Is Too Broke To Pay Ex-Wife’s Lawyer Fees

Tyrese’s legacy continues to be besmirched in struggle. Apparently, his living expenses are putting him in a financial crisis.

TMZ is reporting that the singer turned actor’s spending habits have caught up to him. Earlier this month his estranged ex-wife Norma Gibson requested he cover her legal fees from their divorce. Well, Black Ty is claiming he doesn’t have it.

According to financial statements he submitted to the court he is slowly going broke. He is apparently spending about 114K a month on his living expenditures which include his mortgage, food, cars, and child support payments. The problem is that Tyrese is only pulling in about 54K a month which leaves him severely in the red. So much that his savings have diminished from 800K to 130K in a matter of months.

The Fast & Furious star alleges that Norma’s claims of physical abuse have made it difficult for him to book work thus limiting his ability to earn. The former lovers have been engaged in a bitter battle over their daughter Shayla. Last year Tyrese broke the internet when he went live on his Instagram account during an emotional meltdown concerning his little girl.

In 2017, Tyrese married his second wife and they are now expecting their first child together in September. He is seeking full custody of Shayla.

—

Via Vibe

Photo: WENN.com