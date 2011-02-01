T-Pain Is Blaming Drake For His Album Hold-Up [Video]

T-Pain is blaming rap superstar Drake for the hold up on his 4th studio album.

T-Pain took to Twitter, to explain to his fans the reason for the hold up on his long-awaited fourth solo album RevolveR, was because he is waiting on his verse from Drake.

“I know yall waitin on the album but the last thing I need is a verse from drake and the album is complete,” he wrote. “So find drake and tell him to hurry the hell up and finish the verse Hahahahaaaa #twitterbomb.”

T-Pain also added that the track with Drake will be the next single off the album as well, and to look out for it as soon as Drake gets in his verse.

“By the way the song with drake on it is the next sigle as well so that’s why I haven’t dropped a new single yet. Jus lettin you know”

Although it’s obvious T-Pain is joking about the situation, earlier this year Hip-Hop Wired found out the real reason on why T-Pain has been holding up his album.

Peep the exclusive video below to find out the real reason, and what we can expect from the album.