Tisha Campbell-Martin To Pay $115K For Acting Royalty Rights

Tisha Campbell-Martin is going forward in divorce filings form her husband Duane Martin and took care of some old business to secure her financial future. The Martin actress will pay $115,000 to total to a trustee in order to buy back her royalty earnings from her various acting ventures.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the trustee in Tisha and Duane Martin‘s bankruptcy case explains a settlement has been reached with Tisha over her residual rights. The docs state that Tisha will pay the trustee $115,000 in two installments — $60k followed by a $55k payment — within 90 days of the court approving the deal.

The trustee and Duane and Tisha have been battling over the residuals for months and since the bankruptcy was filed, the trustee has collected $300,000 in royalties.

Since Tisha has filed for divorce from Duane, she appears to be taking steps to take control of her business affairs from him.

The outlet adds that Campbell-Martin filed for divorce in February of this year, and shared via court documents that she entrusted her husband to handle the family’s assets and affairs.

Martin did not participate in settlement talks regarding his royalties and Campbell-Martin said she intends to work with the trustee should other concerns about the monies arise. Over the summer, Campbell-Martin accused her husband of hiding money.

