Tory Lanez “Kendall Jenner Music,” Wiz Khalifa “Goin Hard” & More | Daily Visuals 8.27.18

We’re not sure how the whole naming a song after a living celebrity thing started but it’s still going strong and Tory Lanez is the latest artist to follow the trend.

Getting ready to hop in a private jet for his video to “Kendall Jenner Music,” Lanez sports blocks of ice on his chest while keeping some Hennessey on chill while the plane gets ready for takeoff. Does Kendall Jenner really deserve to get a Hip-Hop song named after her though?

Wiz Khalifa meanwhile continues his onslaught of clip droppin’ and comes through with a visual for “Goin Hard” where the dress code for his house party was bras, bathing suits, and thongs. Any women rocking jeans were probably turned away at the door regardless of how low and tight they were.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Miguel, Kooda B, and more.

